Letter: Story about the Little League champs being disqualified from playoffs had a lingering question

I was saddened to read that our state champion Little League baseball team was disqualified from the regional playoff series in Waco, Texas ("One positive COVID test ends Tulsa's Little League World Series run," Aug. 7).

Their dismissal had nothing to do with their performance. Unfortunately the team manager tested positive for COVID-19, which according to the revised rules of Little League, disqualified the entire team.

The coach claims the result was a false positive, which is a possibility.

Given that possibility, it is absurd and heartless that Little League refused to retest. The coach said he had an additional test at a clinic showing negative.

This unfortunate situation begs a question: Had the coach and his staff been vaccinated?

Contrary to assertions made by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, this information is not a violation of HIPAA, which applies only to health related entities such as insurance providers.

Anyone is free to withhold this information. But the Tulsa World has a responsibility to ask the question and print the reply.