Letter: Story about the Little League champs being disqualified from playoffs had a lingering question

I was saddened to read that our state champion Little League baseball team was disqualified from the regional playoff series in Waco, Texas ("One positive COVID test ends Tulsa's Little League World Series run," Aug. 7).
Their dismissal had nothing to do with their performance. Unfortunately the team manager tested positive for COVID-19, which according to the revised rules of Little League, disqualified the entire team.
The coach claims the result was a false positive, which is a possibility.
Given that possibility, it is absurd and heartless that Little League refused to retest. The coach said he had an additional test at a clinic showing negative.
This unfortunate situation begs a question: Had the coach and his staff been vaccinated?
Contrary to assertions made by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, this information is not a violation of HIPAA, which applies only to health related entities such as insurance providers.
Anyone is free to withhold this information. But the Tulsa World has a responsibility to ask the question and print the reply.
By the end of this month, COVID-19 will have claimed more American lives than the Civil War.
Against this grim statistic, exclusion from a Little League tournament may seem insignificant, but the emotional pain to these athletes, coaches, parents and fans must be profound and possibly could have been avoided or corrected.
Congratulations to the players and coaches of this talented championship team for all they have achieved this season.
Condolences for what they were denied.
Grant McClintock, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: