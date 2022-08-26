Letter: Stories about climate change saddening, but we need to read it

I very much enjoy the Tulsa World, offering well done articles and editorials. I especially want to compliment the World on three articles appearing in the Aug. 16 edition.

Although you may not have meant to do so, I think they collectively made a powerful statement relative to global warming. I will summarize the headline of each for brevity and offer a short opinion.

• Doubt about individual impact on climate. Folks, we are all in this together and everyone must do all they can to save us all.

• High oil and gas prices and unprecedented profits. Looks like fossil fuels are just boiling along.

• Seven Western states unable to decide how to parcel out the pitiful amount of water left in the Colorado River. Speaks for itself, I think.

If you had included an article on massive fires around the world, I submit the whole package could have a big, but desiccated climate change bow tied around it.

Of course, I did not like what I read, but appreciate knowing more about such things. Thank you for your work getting the news out and offering thought-provoking editorials.

