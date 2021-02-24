Letter: Stop the hate

I was saddened to see the Tulsa World publish a column that has been so roundly criticized ("What can you do about the Trumpites next door?," Feb. 14).

The piece compares a kind neighbor to a Nazi The neighbor was a Donald Trump supporter.

Can a person not accept kindness of a Trump supporter for clearing snow from a driveway?

This sort of hate must stop. Those who support the other political party are not our enemies.

The neighbor was just a nice neighbor doing a favor for a neighbor, which is a lovely thing that good neighbors do for each other.

We can disagree without hating them. If we cannot stop this hating the other side, then our country will destroy itself.

Please refrain from adding to the hate and do not publish hateful articles from either side.

