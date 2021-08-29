Letter: Stop the gaslighting over Afghanistan

Following former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Tulsa and his claim that "everything would have been different" under the former president, it’s worthwhile to remember the recent history behind our exit from Afghanistan ("Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's," Aug. 19).

We can all agree that we support the fine men and women of our military, and we can all agree that recent events are a tragedy not of their making. But the political history is worth recalling.

Shortly after President Donald Trump canceled his 9/11 Camp David invitation to the Taliban in 2019, Pompeo reached a withdrawal agreement February 29, 2020, in Doha with the Taliban, excluding the recognized Afghan government.

It’s a short agreement; read it yourself.

They agreed to abandon Afghanistan to the Taliban in May 2021, including leaving them to empty out the prisons and promising to open economic ties and leave them alone.

Pompeo celebrated the agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan with a 9/11 visit there last year.