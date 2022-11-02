Letter: Stop the extremism; vote for Kendra Horn

I fear for the future of our country.

The violence of Vietnam War protests pale in comparison to Jan. 6, 2021. The bald-faced lies of Sen. Joe McCarthy in the early 1950s are commonplace today. Extreme rants drown out voices of reason. Political theater is more important than honest debate. Compromise for the greater good no longer exists.

The Senate race between Kendra Horn and Markwayne Mullin gives us the opportunity for change. During her two years in Congress, Horn demonstrated that she typifies the frontier independence of most Oklahomans.

Mullin, on the other hand, uses every opportunity to spout divisive extremism. Worse yet, he refuses to denounce those who attacked the police, ransacked the Capitol, and threatened to hang the vice president.

To add insult to injury, he violated his campaign pledge to limit his tenure and instead used his position in Congress to add to his millionaire wealth.

As a victim of Agent Orange in Vietnam, I cannot forgive Mullin for voting against the bill to help vets exposed to noxious chemicals in Iraq and Afghanistan. In my book, that makes him worse than Jane Fonda.

My bias aside, the choice is clear – we can continue down this divisive path of extremism or put a stop to it. We can elect a candidate whose record demonstrates that she will use her considerable skill and energy to fight those who rely on distortions, exaggerations, and outright lies to achieve their selfish goals of power and money.

