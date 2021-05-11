 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop showing people getting shots
Letter: Stop showing people getting shots

Many people simply hate getting shots.

My suggestion for our health departments and the news media is that one way to decrease vaccine hesitancy is to stop showing those needles going into arms.

In fact, please stop showing needles all together.

Instead, show the happy people who have been vaccinated and focus on all the benefits of what you can do with confidence once vaccinated.

Becca Roe, Tulsa

