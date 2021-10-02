Letter: Stop playing political games with lives of the jobless

I’m wondering when Oklahoma residents will not be pawns in the game of political one-upsmanship. My son lost his job over a year ago from oilfield. He went to vo-tech to retrain for a better job, and year-and-a-half later, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance money is now canceled, so our government wants him to quit school and go back to oilfield.

The problem is, the oilfield is gone. Not everyone is sitting on a couch eating donuts. I raised my son to work. He should have this chance.

Just remember there are human lives you are crushing. For all of my 66 years, everything I have worked for I will lose. By the grace of God you aren't in our shoes, wondering if I can get medicine or food. Try helping people and forget politics.

