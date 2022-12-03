 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Stop making excuses for TU's lack of success in sports

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Club Q tragedy, which included a victim with local ties. Can the latest mass shooting change anyone's minds about gun control laws?

Please stop enabling the University of Tulsa’s embarrassing Athletic Department with all the articles about how hard it is for them to win in athletics.

TU’s endowment is higher than Auburn’s, Clemson’s and LSU’s. It’s about the same as Miami’s and is higher than five of the 12 schools in the Pac-12.

Any issue TU has with winning in athletics is a self-inflicted wound.

Please point this out instead of fueling the school spin by mentioning things that don’t matter at all (i.e.: student population. It’s not like TU has to pick athletes out of the current student body, just like small private school Notre Dame doesn’t.)

If we’re focused on football, those struggles are more likely caused by cutting the stadium’s capacity by almost 30%, keeping a coach who accomplished nothing for an entire decade and pretending meaningless bowl games were something to get excited for.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert