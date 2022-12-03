Letter: Stop making excuses for TU's lack of success in sports

Please stop enabling the University of Tulsa’s embarrassing Athletic Department with all the articles about how hard it is for them to win in athletics.

TU’s endowment is higher than Auburn’s, Clemson’s and LSU’s. It’s about the same as Miami’s and is higher than five of the 12 schools in the Pac-12.

Any issue TU has with winning in athletics is a self-inflicted wound.

Please point this out instead of fueling the school spin by mentioning things that don’t matter at all (i.e.: student population. It’s not like TU has to pick athletes out of the current student body, just like small private school Notre Dame doesn’t.)

If we’re focused on football, those struggles are more likely caused by cutting the stadium’s capacity by almost 30%, keeping a coach who accomplished nothing for an entire decade and pretending meaningless bowl games were something to get excited for.

