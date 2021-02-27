Letter: Stop legislating people's beliefs

I have never heard or read a more eloquent expression of the birth control issue than in a recent letter ("Giving birth not made better by state force," Feb. 9).

Thank you to the writer.

Why are people in this modern world trying so hard to force their beliefs on other people through legislation?

Why can't people just let others make their own personal choices and live their own lives?

Each one of our lives is too short for even one moment to be wasted trying to control others.

