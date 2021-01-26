Letter: Stop discriminating against conservatives

I hold these truths to be self-evident, that all people are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

But opinions vary.

The normal way to begin accepting discrimination is to dehumanize the target.

We know of people being labeled subhuman based on skin color or race, but what about age and location?

If someone is in a hostile location, should it be acceptable to terminate his life? What if he’s there unlawfully?

What if the person in control of the territory doesn’t want him there? Should it be lawful to deny him the unalienable right of life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness?

Sadly, there are many who say “Yes, it’s OK.” But I disagree.

It’s just plain wrong to kill another for being too young and in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Those who vote to snuff out these lives even call their discrimination by nice sounding names like pro-choice.