Letter: Stitt's uninformed health care decisions

We citizens of Oklahoma now own $2 million worth of a standard malaria treatment medication (hydroxychloroquine) as a result of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s accepting recommendations from President Donald Trump.

We are fortunate Stitt did not order significant quantities of a chlorine-based disinfectant for injection, again based upon Trump’s comments.

If the hydroxychloroquine can’t be returned, we taxpayers will have a great deal of anti-malaria medication in a geography that typically has no malaria, just at a time when we could use that $2 million for something else.

And, going against advice and recommendations of trained and experienced medical professionals, under Stitt’s influence, we apparently have launched into privatizing our Medicaid services, with unknown added costs.

Such a plan is likely to reduce further much needed resources for those whom we wish to serve, and to the medical facilities and professionals who do their best with already inadequate support.

Erv Janssen, Tulsa

