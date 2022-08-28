Letter: Stitt's thoughts on education not based on reality

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s comments reported by the Tulsa World (“Stitt speaks on education,” Aug. 19) seem to be based on something other than reality.

Stitt is reported to have said “we have to pay market to attract the best and brightest and we will continue to do that.” Per the Oklahoma Education Association, Oklahoma ranks 34th nationally in teacher compensation and pays less than most of our surrounding states.

Oklahoma’s dedicated pool of educators clearly don’t teach to get rich and my guess is many of them, particularly the young ones, live paycheck to paycheck on the verge of poverty. Or maybe they live with their parents?

Oklahoma’s commitment to the public education of all Oklahoma students is abysmal. Our ranking of 46th in per pupil expenditures is just another measure of how far short we fall to meet the needs of our students, educators, workforce and state.

Yet our governor and his cronies are actively trying to defund public schools and use tax dollars to support the private schools they prefer.

Finally, Stitt’s laughable comment, “The biggest boats on Grand Lake are not the doctors and lawyers. It’s the plumbing contractors…” I can only assume he is referring to Markwayne Mullin?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.