 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Stitt's thoughts on education not based on reality

  • 0

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s comments reported by the Tulsa World (“Stitt speaks on education,” Aug. 19) seem to be based on something other than reality.

Stitt is reported to have said “we have to pay market to attract the best and brightest and we will continue to do that.” Per the Oklahoma Education Association, Oklahoma ranks 34th nationally in teacher compensation and pays less than most of our surrounding states.

Oklahoma’s dedicated pool of educators clearly don’t teach to get rich and my guess is many of them, particularly the young ones, live paycheck to paycheck on the verge of poverty. Or maybe they live with their parents?

People are also reading…

Oklahoma’s commitment to the public education of all Oklahoma students is abysmal. Our ranking of 46th in per pupil expenditures is just another measure of how far short we fall to meet the needs of our students, educators, workforce and state.

Yet our governor and his cronies are actively trying to defund public schools and use tax dollars to support the private schools they prefer.

Finally, Stitt’s laughable comment, “The biggest boats on Grand Lake are not the doctors and lawyers. It’s the plumbing contractors…” I can only assume he is referring to Markwayne Mullin?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

"The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors, and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it," says Monkey Island resident Lawrence Kemper.

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert