Letter: Stitt's substitute teacher plan a scheme to hurt state agencies

A recent letter to the editor suggested that people “give (having state employees act as teachers) a chance.” That idea is a scheme by Gov. Kevin Stitt to further his goal of crippling state agencies that Republicans don’t like.

Republicans have always wanted to cripple government. They call it “smaller government,” which for Stitt is a euphemism for marginalizing agencies he sees as a threat to Republicans’ business interests.

When the agencies fall further behind in their work due to the absent employees, the next thing we’ll hear from Stitt is that the agencies aren’t working, so let’s limit their responsibilities or get rid of them.

The agencies Stitt will want to cut as a result of this policy are agencies that the Republicans want to cripple: the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (want clean air and water? You just lost); the Oklahoma Tax Commission (want fair tax collection? You just lost again); consumer protection; the Department of Education; the Health Department; and the list goes on.