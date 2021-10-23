 Skip to main content
Letter: Stitt's stance on workplace regulations, vaccinations wrong
In contrast to Gov. Kevin Stitt's statement, “I don’t believe it is the government’s job to dictate polices to private companies,” the government has done this for decades through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in order to maintain safety in the workplace.

OSHA issued an emergency technical standard for health care industries for COVID-19 in June. It says that the law "requires employers to furnish to each worker employment and a place of employment, which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm."

Many Oklahoma employers, including Tulsa Public Schools, have adopted standards to protect their employees, students and customers despite Gov. Stitt. Let’s protect our friends and neighbors. Let’s recover the notion of personal responsibility where everyone does what they can.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Oct. 14, 2021 video. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he does not support requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.
