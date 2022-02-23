Letter: Stitt's failure to acknowledge COVID losses erases the suffering of many

In Gov. Kevin Stitt’s 2022 State of the State address, there is no mention of the more than 14,000 Oklahomans who have died of COVID-19, the more than 935,000 Americans that have died of COVID, or the more than 5.8 million people around the world that have died of COVID.

In the speech there are no words of thanks and gratitude for the doctors, nurses, and the supporting staffs that have responded beyond personal limits to aid COVID patients. In the speech, it’s as if people who have died of COVID and the legions of doctors, nurses, and staffs who render aid do not exist.

The void and silence in the speech regarding the pandemic gives the impression that the deceased and the efforts of health care staffs are nothing more than a cost of doing business.

