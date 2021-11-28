 Skip to main content
Letter: Stitt wrong on how God created people, gender
Gov. Kevin Stitt recently stated “I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period.” Well, he is wrong. God also created eunuchs.

Matthew 19:12 says, “for there are eunuchs who are born that way, and there are eunuchs that are made that way, and there are those that choose to live like eunuchs.”

Definition of a eunuch, per Merriam-Webster, is man or boy deprived of testes or external genitals. So what gender does that make someone?

When someone is created that way, what is God’s intent? Are they to live as male or female? Surely if it was God’s intent to have just a male or female, he wouldn’t have created a nonbinary person, which is the physical aspect of a person.

We are all as God makes us (in his image). But he doesn’t have to live our life. He gave us these marvelous brains to make decisions for ourselves, to exercise our free will, to decide for ourselves who or what we are.

So who is Stitt to say God only intended for there to be male or female? Who are we to make that distinction for someone? There is only one God, and Stitt is not him.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

The US State Department issues the first ever American passport with an "X" gender marker. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent
Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent

"In my opinion, Stitt recognized that Jones' execution would have resulted in significant negative publicity as well as negative economic consequences to the state of Oklahoma, to include the loss of future Hollywood movies shot in Oklahoma as well as the loss of other businesses and ventures relocating or starting up in Oklahoma," writes Tulsa resident Steven Terry.

