Letter: Stitt wrong on how God created people, gender

Gov. Kevin Stitt recently stated “I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period.” Well, he is wrong. God also created eunuchs.

Matthew 19:12 says, “for there are eunuchs who are born that way, and there are eunuchs that are made that way, and there are those that choose to live like eunuchs.”

Definition of a eunuch, per Merriam-Webster, is man or boy deprived of testes or external genitals. So what gender does that make someone?

When someone is created that way, what is God’s intent? Are they to live as male or female? Surely if it was God’s intent to have just a male or female, he wouldn’t have created a nonbinary person, which is the physical aspect of a person.

We are all as God makes us (in his image). But he doesn’t have to live our life. He gave us these marvelous brains to make decisions for ourselves, to exercise our free will, to decide for ourselves who or what we are.

So who is Stitt to say God only intended for there to be male or female? Who are we to make that distinction for someone? There is only one God, and Stitt is not him.