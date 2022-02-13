Letter: Stitt wrong about out-of-state influence in medical marijuana initiative petition

In his State of the State address, Gov. Kevin Stitt claimed that the medical marijuana law "is a perfect example of why we need to make sure initiative petitions represent Oklahomans and not out of state special interest groups."

This is factually incorrect. The language of State Question 788 was authored through open meetings held across the state. Dr. Sunil Aggarwal from Muskogee was the primary adviser to the development of that language.

The board of Oklahomans for Health was comprised entirely of local activists. The initiative petition was organized by local activists with a fraction of the funding that other initiative petitions use on average.

That funding came from individual donations, local musicians donating their time and energy, auctions, events, T-shirts printed in Oklahoma, and we never received a single penny from out-of-state or even in-state special interests.

The funding to run the Vote Yes on 788 GOTV campaign also came from Oklahomans from all across the state. Every dollar, every donation, was tracked through the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and this is all publicly available information.