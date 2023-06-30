Full disclosure: We were not perfect parents, making mistakes along the way while raising our children.

But, with the help of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and "Sesame Street," we encouraged them to be kind, respectful and tolerant of those with different beliefs and upbringings.

When we needed assistance with educational or physical challenges, we relied on trusted educators, school counselors and physicians to provide guidance.

In my wildest dreams, I could not imagine seeking advice or having any interest whatsoever in engaging a government official in assisting with our parenting practices.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education website, the mission statement of the agency is to “ensure each student in Oklahoma has equitable access to a high-quality public education that inspires deep learning and leads to success.”

I implore our State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt to abide by this vision and entrust the parents with the upbringing of their children without imposing their personal beliefs and browbeating others to follow their lead.