Letter: Stitt trying to have it both ways on teacher pay raises

So, I got a call recently from Ron DeSantis, or rather a recording of the Florida governor, touting Gov. Kevin Stitt's record on education.

Stitt likes to brag about teacher pay increases, even though the legislation for those raises was passed before he took office. In fact, he is slamming his opponent in TV ads for supporting the tax hike that paid for it. That tax hike was passed in 2018 (Stitt took office in 2019) after massive teacher protests and a march on the Capitol. Remember that?

The sources he cites in his ads slamming his opponent's support for the hike date back four years ago, but he makes it sound like she wants to raise taxes today. I'm confused, is Stitt saying he would have vetoed the tax hike that enabled teachers to get their first pay raise in 10 years?

You can't have it both ways. You can't take credit for pay increases you had nothing to do with, and then attack the tax hike that payed for those raises.

Also, the ads say the tax hike "endangered 90,000 jobs" in the energy industry. Nope. Nobody lost their job because of a 1% take hike. The price of oil, as it always does, determines the hiring and firing of those workers.

Meanwhile, his opponent is running ads featuring Republicans who say they are not going to vote for Stitt. Add me to the list.

