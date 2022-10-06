 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stitt political ads are tasteless

I'm so disgusted at the tasteless and untruthful political ads for Gov. Kevin Stitt, using phrases like "radical left," "socialist," "Democrats are destroying our country," "Don't let radical left Democrats ruin Oklahoma like they're ruining the country."

Worse, the ads clearly tell us that "only one man can save Oklahoma from the radical socialist Democrats."

Remember when Donald Trump said, "Only I can save our country?” Stitt is a mini, wannabe Trump, and if he wins a second term we'd better brace ourselves for an even greater onslaught of corruption and ineptitude.

In no universe does he have the best interest of Oklahomans at heart.

