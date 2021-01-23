Letter: Stitt playing politics with schools with COVID-19

Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following response to the Tulsa Public School board regarding in person classes: “Sadly, this decision is based on politics instead of the data which clearly shows that schools can reopened safely.”

For almost a year now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the most important preventative measures is to “Cover your mouth and nose with a mask.”

Stitt refuses to acknowledge this important preventative measure but instead chooses to play politics alongside many of his Republican brethren.

I would ask Stitt which is it: Do we follow the scientists, or do we play politics?

