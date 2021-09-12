Letter: Stitt needs to drop Medicaid privatization and listen to physicians who deliver care

The recent dismissal of the only physicians on the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority board is very disturbing.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decisions on delivery of health care appear to have political motivations rather than patient motivations.

He has dismissed the opinions of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, other state medical associations, individual physicians and others.

Privatization of Medicaid has been tried in Oklahoma and other states and failed in improving patient outcomes and creating financial efficiencies.

Adding another layer between funding and patients only benefits the company who administers the plan. It is worse that the administrator might be a company in another state.

This seems to smell of a political favor that has nothing to do with the people of Oklahoma.

I hope Stitt will change his view on the matter and take the advice of those who know better — those who actually deliver the care and services to our patients.

Jeff Weaver, Jenks

