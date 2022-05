I am pro-choice. Gov. Kevin Stitt has lost my vote, and that of many more women. It’s their bodies, their choice.

What does the governor plan to do with the men who make these women pregnant? Tell them to keep their zippers up.

Stitt has put us back in the dark ages and the back alley, but he hasn’t stopped abortions. But he has lost votes.

