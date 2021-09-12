 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stitt just wanting to help his private-business buddies
0 Comments

Letter: Stitt just wanting to help his private-business buddies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kevin Stitt is doesn't seem to care about the thousands of Oklahomans dying of COVID-19, and now he wants to mess up the Medicaid provision by making sure his private-business buddies profit from running the program.

I don't care if you are a Republican, Democrat or independent, you have to see what this guy is up to.

I think there should be be a recall and get him out. If not that, then vote against him in next year's election. 

Mary Hurst, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks in Tulsa about Oklahoma's Medicaid expansion
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News