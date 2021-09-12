Letter: Stitt just wanting to help his private-business buddies

Gov. Kevin Stitt is doesn't seem to care about the thousands of Oklahomans dying of COVID-19, and now he wants to mess up the Medicaid provision by making sure his private-business buddies profit from running the program.
I don't care if you are a Republican, Democrat or independent, you have to see what this guy is up to.
I think there should be be a recall and get him out. If not that, then vote against him in next year's election.
Mary Hurst, Tulsa
