Letter: Stitt just wanting to help his private-business buddies

Gov. Kevin Stitt is doesn't seem to care about the thousands of Oklahomans dying of COVID-19, and now he wants to mess up the Medicaid provision by making sure his private-business buddies profit from running the program.

I don't care if you are a Republican, Democrat or independent, you have to see what this guy is up to.

I think there should be be a recall and get him out. If not that, then vote against him in next year's election.

Mary Hurst, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.