Letter: Stitt has shown is all we need to see

"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." Maya Angelou is credited with that observation. She could have been speaking about Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has been telling Oklahomans who he is from his term's beginning.

In your Sunday columns comparing Stitt and Joy Hofmeister, Mike Mazzei, Stitt's secretary of budget for two years, promoted the view that Stitt's business and financial skills are needed for four more years ("Stitt brings business acumen to government," Oct. 23).

Stitt may have those skills, but a smart governor does not necessarily need to be an expert in finance and business if the governor knows what she or he does not know. Oklahoma has had a governor for four years who does not know what he does not know and he does not care. He believes he is always right.

Oklahomans have watched four years of unnecessary disagreement with the Native American tribes. Oklahomans have watched funds wasted on the Swadley's contract, pandemic supplies and ClassWallet distributions.

Oklahomans have watched a governor focus on private school vouchers instead of promoting Oklahoma's public schools. Oklahomans have watched his mean-spirited removal of two veterans on that state board who supported his opponent in the recent primary.

Oklahomans have watched his pettiness in keeping Tulsa's Karen Keith from becoming the Oklahoma State Historical Society president so he could appoint one of his large donors in her place. Oklahomans have watched his appointments of his cronies to important positions where they have made poor decisions.

Stitt has told Oklahomans we need a new governor.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.