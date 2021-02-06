 Skip to main content
Letter: Stitt has not constitutional authority for a mask mandate

Letter: Stitt has not constitutional authority for a mask mandate

The Tulsa World’s Jan. 31 editorial lead, “Executive orders are the wrong way to set national policy”, is right on the money.

The executive branch of the U.S. government, led by the president, does not have constitutional authority make laws. As we learned in eighth grade civics class, the legislative branch makes the laws, the judicial branch interprets the laws, and the executive branch enforces the laws.

The same concept applies to state governments.

Executive orders are the wrong way to set state policy.

That’s why Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt cannot issue an executive order to impose a statewide mask mandate. He doesn’t have the constitutional authority to do so.

There is no Oklahoma state mask mandate law. Stitt's job is to enforce laws, not to make laws.

