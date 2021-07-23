Letter: Stitt doesn't understand tribal sovereignty issues

The U.S. Supreme Court opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma begins thusly: "On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise."
The court held the Muscogee reservation was never disestablished and noted Oklahoma overstepped its authority in Indian Country by prosecuting Native Americans in state court.
For its part, Oklahoma argued unsuccessfully that Congress ended the Muscogee reservation during the allotment era; Congress intruded into the Mucsogee's promise of self-governance, including abolishing its tribal courts; historical practice and demographics are enough to prove disestablishment; Congress never established a Muscogee reservation.
The court acknowledged the potential for cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries as a result of its ruling.
It observed Oklahoma and its tribes have proven time and time again that they can work successfully together as partners.
Rather than working together as suggested to solve the complexities and multiple issues, Oklahoma's Gov. Kevin Stitt has chosen inflammatory rhetoric and behavior as his approach.
Despite losing in court over the outrageous and illegal gaming compacts negotiated with a few smaller tribes, Stitt refuses to understand the legal standing held by sovereign tribal nations located in Oklahoma.
In a recent forum in Tulsa designed to promote fear and strife, Stitt said repeatedly that both sides must work together ("Stitt's office blames 'fringe activists' for early end to McGirt forum; Native Americans in audience say governor should have expected criticism," July 16).
After being chased off stage by Native American attendees, he called for the court to reverse its McGirt ruling.
Oklahomans know their chief executive cannot be relied upon to be truthful.
Editor's Note: Gov. Kevin Stitt's administration recently filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the U.S. Interior Department's decision to assume regulation of surface coal mining and reclamation within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation. The agency said its decision was based on McGirt. Part of the Stitt litigation is the assertion that the McGirt ruling is wrong.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: