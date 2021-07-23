Letter: Stitt doesn't understand tribal sovereignty issues

The U.S. Supreme Court opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma begins thusly: "On the far end of the Trail of Tears was a promise."

The court held the Muscogee reservation was never disestablished and noted Oklahoma overstepped its authority in Indian Country by prosecuting Native Americans in state court.

For its part, Oklahoma argued unsuccessfully that Congress ended the Muscogee reservation during the allotment era; Congress intruded into the Mucsogee's promise of self-governance, including abolishing its tribal courts; historical practice and demographics are enough to prove disestablishment; Congress never established a Muscogee reservation.

The court acknowledged the potential for cost and conflict around jurisdictional boundaries as a result of its ruling.

It observed Oklahoma and its tribes have proven time and time again that they can work successfully together as partners.

Rather than working together as suggested to solve the complexities and multiple issues, Oklahoma's Gov. Kevin Stitt has chosen inflammatory rhetoric and behavior as his approach.