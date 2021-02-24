 Skip to main content
Letter: Stitt a disappointment for state

I'd like to read one story where the Gov. Kevin Stitt family has done something good for this state.

First lady Sarah Stitt is costing the state with her car accidents ("First lady Sarah Stitt has crashed two state vehicles in less than a year," Feb. 15).

And, Stitt has not done the things he promised. With the privatization of Medicaid, he is making another huge mistake for the poorer citizens of the state.

Stitt has been a huge disappointment.

