Letter: Still waiting on state's policy makers to act on gun safety

I have questions for Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin. What does pro-life mean to them?

Are they just concerned for the rights of the unborn? Or are they concerned about their safety and well-being after they are outside the womb?

The 6-year olds who were massacred by a weapon of war nearly 10 years ago in Newtown, Connecticut, would be entering high school this year.

These 9- and 10-year olds who were gunned down at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, will never be able to attend, either. They also were cut to pieces by a weapon of war.

For the last 40 or so years at election time, I have heard about the need for immigration reform. I am still waiting. Congress is still talking about this issue.

Can we afford to allow Congress to debate sensible gun laws for as many years as they have debated immigration reform?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

