Letter: Still waiting on state's policy makers to act on gun safety

I have questions for Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin. What does pro-life mean to them?

Are they just concerned for the rights of the unborn? Or are they concerned about their safety and well-being after they are outside the womb?

The 6-year olds who were massacred by a weapon of war nearly 10 years ago in Newtown, Connecticut, would be entering high school this year.

These 9- and 10-year olds who were gunned down at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, will never be able to attend, either. They also were cut to pieces by a weapon of war.

For the last 40 or so years at election time, I have heard about the need for immigration reform. I am still waiting. Congress is still talking about this issue.

Can we afford to allow Congress to debate sensible gun laws for as many years as they have debated immigration reform?

