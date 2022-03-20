Letter: Still waiting on bills to take care of young mothers

I see that six bills dealing with abortion are moving through the Legislature. I’m sure the legislators are proposing these measures in good faith and in the hope that their constituents will continue to think that they are sincere in their efforts.

However, I will believe in their sincerity when I see six bills addressing the health and welfare of these babies and their mothers.

I’m waiting for six bills to provide preschool and other opportunities for quality education for the children whose parents can’t afford to take their vouchers to a private school.

I’m waiting to see six bills that require fathers to take responsibility for their children. I’m waiting for six bills that say all citizens of Oklahoma deserve adequate food and shelter.

I am an elderly, former educator and I can’t wait too long.

