The decision by Volkswagen to pass on building a plant in Oklahoma comes as no surprise, and we need to be ready to accept more such disappointments in the future.

Oklahoma is trying to compete on the national and world stage. We may be trying to make Oklahoma the most business friendly state in the union, but ultimate decision makers have to consider where this state is politically.

We dislike anyone who looks or acts differently that us. We attempt to limit free thinking by our children and citizens. We stupidly ban harmless books.

We have a governor making himself a clone of Donald Trump. The Legislature, dominated by old white men, have passed some of the most harmful anti-women laws in the nation.

I could go on, but I think most open-minded people understand where I am coming from.

