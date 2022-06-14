Letter: Step aside and take your NRA money with you

In a recent edition of the Tulsa World, Sen. James Lankford said of the Uvalde, Texas, shooter, “...We have serious cultural issues and we've got serious issues, obviously, with a child, 18-years-old now. There's zero chance that legislation is going to fix that (“D.C. Digest,” May 29)."

Of course not, Senator. Those kids are dead. What you are really saying is that you will not do anything. The last time you supported a change in gun laws was to make them more lethal by supporting silencers and larger magazines.

That kid in Uvalde had purchased more than 60, 30-round magazines for his weapons of war, and carried more killing power than a typical U.S soldier into that school. On what planet should that be OK?

On Fox, Lankford said that it's not acceptable that one 18-year-old will wipe out gun ownership of millions and millions of Americans. Who is making that claim? Nobody. Lankford, king of the straw men, claims nothing can be done, so he will do nothing.

He might have been referencing the satirical site The Onion’s headline: “'No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.” Not funny.

Lankford should resign and take his NRA contributions with him.

