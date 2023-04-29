In his newsletter, Sen. James Lankford writes that he is stopping “woke” ideology in our schools, military and service academies and that he’ll prohibit “leftist propaganda.”

We’ve all been hearing the term “woke” these days, usually used as a derogatory, yet vague, term by politicians and media types.

“Woke” has become an all-purpose slur. Oklahoma Republicans follow the script and, like Lankford, never state what they mean by the term despite endless repetition.

What is “woke,” aside from the past tense of awaken?

From Wikipedia, “woke” is an adjective meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.” From Merriam-Webster, it means “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Recently, a judge demanded that a lawyer representing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis define “woke” in court. His answer: “The belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.”

Who believes that systemic injustices should not be addressed?

Who wouldn’t want to be woke? To be woke, a person must tolerate folks different from oneself, considering their points of view. Wokeness requires a certain maturity to realize that not everyone looks or thinks the same, and then be OK with it.

So what is the opposite of “woke” these Republicans seem to prefer for themselves? I first thought maybe “asleep.”

Further research indicates that for some folks, the antonym of “woke” is “ignorant.”

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.