Recently, there has been a proposal for a publicly funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma. The head of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma said the school would be “Catholic in every way." This proposal essentially combines church and state in schools.

It is a wild proposal that should not have been considered this deeply. I am raised Catholic, went to Catholic schools and still believe this is a bad idea.

Foremost, people should not have to learn about a certain religion if they do not want to. If someone does not want to do something or learn something, they should not be forced to. It is a basic human right.

The most important issue is that the public would be forced to pay for this charter school. Charter schools are privately run but publicly funded and required to be secular.

It is disappointing the state is entertaining this idea when public school funding is clearly lacking already.

It would be a better idea to re-evaluate the school system and practice better use of public education funds. Resources should go to schools where it is needed.

