Letter: State's student proficiency scores are unacceptable

rural schools will be on November's ballot. What do they mean to a community's identity?

A recent Tulsa World front page headline screamed “State students decline,” which is about Oklahoma and national 4th and 8th grades student proficiency test scores (Oct. 24). The primary topic of the article is the effect the pandemic has had on student proficiency in reading and math. To me (a retired engineer), the proficiency levels are more informative and disturbing.

Summarizing the proficiencies for Oklahoma students, fourth grade reading and math scores that were proficient or better were 24% and 27%, respectively. For eight graders, those figures were 21% and 16%.

To me, this is unacceptable. I have written about this earlier, probably in prior years when similar results were announced. In a nutshell, most Oklahoma students are not proficient in math or reading. Being generous with the above numbers, fewer than 1 of 3 passed in math or reading.

The old schoolhouse wheeze, “reading, writing, and arithmetic” essentially states the objective of public education, especially at these grade levels.

When I was in school, scores like this earned and received an F. Even before the pandemic, less than half the students were proficient in the subject matter.

These kinds of numbers beg the question: What are we doing wrong? Are the tests properly written? Are the proficiency expectations appropriate? Are classes too big? Are there better ways to teach math and reading?

