Letter: State's standardized history tests unfair to AP History students

Our state Legislature this session has refused to take any steps to end the costly and ineffective state-mandated, multiple-choice test for 11th grade U.S. history students.

I teach Advanced Placement U.S. History at Will Rogers High School. The state U.S. history test prioritizes content knowledge and not skills I teach necessary for today’s society, such as making an argument based on interpreting sources with varying perspectives and then using those sources to support their argument.

AP U.S. History covers content from 1491-present day. The state test only covers the years 1878-present. Students in U.S. history 1878-present have an advantage over AP U.S. History students on this test due to the fact that they will know more of the content on it.

On the day of the state exam on April 4, I will be lucky to have made it past World War II, because my class started before Columbus. What happens when my students have a question on the test about Vietnam or the Reagan years?

My students will be prepared for the AP exam a month later in which they will showcase skills I have taught them beyond a multiple-choice test.

Why are my students not exempt from a test that is not designed for the course they are taking?

Most importantly, we need to send the message that social studies isn’t memorizing facts and dates. It is a study of historical evidence to form arguments and varying perspectives in order to protect students from indoctrination.

