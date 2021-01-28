Letter: State's software package for vaccine rollout not working properly

A recent editorial (“State fails vaccine rollout,” Jan 19) referred to frustration with the process. Some of that could be alleviated if the state’s $500,000 software package from Microsoft actually worked properly.

I am phase two eligible and fairly tech savvy, but it is clear to me that ease-of-use was not a prime criterion in the package’s specification.

The software does appear to function when there are several appointments open, but availability reduces rapidly.

As with theater tickets, there is a countdown timer (two minutes) from selecting a slot, for the user to key in additional personal data, but the software does not hold the appointment during that countdown.

Thus, an appointment can show as available and allow the user to press the “book” button, but after typing in the data, that same appointment can no longer be available.

This is crazy and creates unnecessary frustration.