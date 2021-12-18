Letter: States' rights have limits when it comes to the pandemic

When our founders wrote the Constitution, one of the provisions is that the states can enact laws in addition to the laws enacted by the federal government that are not in contravention of those laws and the Constitution.

To dumb it down, it is known as "states’ rights." That was the reason behind the Civil War; to test those perceived rights. The result was that states’ rights are not absolute, but are limited. It took many amendments to the Constitution over many decades to drive that point home.

Yet, we have a variety of state officials that claim their power is greater than the president of the United States. So much so, that they are willing to put us and our children at risk from a deadly pandemic.

It is time to stand up to those officials and demand that they use their powers to help end this pandemic and stop using the mantra of "states’ rights" as some sort of path to re-election.

