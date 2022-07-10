Letter: States have rights, but also a common interest in protecting us from gun violence

A remarkable column was published under the title, "America has a sickness about guns: time for officials to act."

The author's focus on both a diagnosis of "sickness" and the Constitution's words about state rights is refreshing. I am not a gun owner, nor plan to be. But I grew up with guns as a means to provide meat for a table.

I went hunting with uncles and loved traipsing in fields and forests. I loved my family for bringing me, a lowly youngster, on an important outing. But I set that activity aside to focus on education and earning a living when becoming a teen.

The U.S. Midwest's obsession with guns for status and power is immature and misplaced. It's an infestation, a health problem, which is untreated. The issue that is tougher to recognize is the Second Amendment's intention to provide specific rights to a state.

Individual citizens did not declare independence from the English. Many people did not want to be free from the comforts of England's goods. So 18th century colonials organized themselves and drew borders.

As a citizen who grew up and reached maturity in one of the original 13 states, I can say with confidence the American Revolution and the Constitution were produced by groups that envisioned themselves as states with rights.

The documents were written so people could govern themselves – to trade with foreign governments, establish schools and courts of justice. Surely officials should provide for the common defense against those who kill children.

