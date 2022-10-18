Letter: State's COVID-19 response under Stitt is not a success story

In what alternate universe does Kevin Stitt reside that permits him to believe his COVID-19 response was anything but an absolute disaster?

The United States had the worst response of all industrialized countries and Oklahoma ranked 50th out of 51 reporting entities. Being one step above worst in the world is not a success story.

We need a governor who will put the lives of citizens above corporate profits. This “R” is jumping for Joy!

