How long will Oklahoma legislators allow State Superintendent Ryan Walters to continue his attacks on public education?

Walters' attacks on Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist have been destructive to Oklahoma's public education system. Walters apparently does not care whether the TPS and the City of Tulsa are damaged when he can gain publicity through his daily appearances.

Metropolitan districts have all the problems of today's world. Just look at what the statistics say about those districts, according to an Aug. 6 Tulsa World story ("How do Tulsa's schools compare to OKC's? Ryan Walters offers his insights").

The percentage of economically disadvantaged students is 75.8% in TPS and 91.4% in Oklahoma City. Many of those students will have more difficulty in classes.

Walters has been in office for seven months.

Before taking office, his only experience in fund management was his oversight of the Governor's Education Emergency Relief funds. Millions in that federal pandemic aid was wasted due to Walter's lack of management skills.

He appeared to have little knowledge of public school funding when he called for an end to accepting federal funds during his campaign.

Walters' continuing attacks on Gist have nothing to do with improving the TPS. They are for keeping himself in the public eye.

Public education needs support instead of attacks. Oklahoma's children are Oklahoma's future.

The governor, legislators, Oklahoma State Education Department and every public school district should be working together towards giving these children the best education possible.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.