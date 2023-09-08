In recent weeks we have heard about the indoctrination of our children in public schools. I have been suspicious of these claims, suspecting instead they were based on misinformation and manipulation of isolated incidents.

The problem was not a political one, I insisted; what an unpopular opinion that turned out to be. And it turns out I was wrong; there is an effort to ideologically indoctrinate our kids.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has approved PragerU materials for use in our classrooms.

"PragerU is not an accredited university," states PragerU's online FAQ.

Nor are they unbiased: A cursory glance at their presenters reveals Candace Owens, Dinesh D'Souza and Ben Shapiro among others. This is hardly an apolitical organization.

Their material is lacking. In "A Short History of Slavery," Owens begins by explaining that slavery was not invented by white people. Groundbreaking.

Why feel the need to teach something so basic at all? I have my suspicions.

When one of my children hits the other for making a face, the fact a face was made does not lessen the hit. It does, however, give a moral superiority to the striker that they did not sin first.

America is strong enough to not be coddled by such weak teachings; brave enough to confront its past, and build a better tomorrow; empathetic enough to see the views of others.

Oklahoma deserves a state superintendent more concerned about literacy and graduation, and less about pushing his own political beliefs onto our children.

PragerU is not OK.

