In a 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision, the posting of the Ten Commandments in a public (government) place did not violate the Constitution, so long as it did not push (promote) religion.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is calling for the posting of the Ten Commandments, which, according to the Christian Bible (Old Testament, also referred to as part of the Hebrew Bible, Torah and Talmud) were given directly to Moses by God, hundreds of years prior to the birth of Christianity.

However, Walters has stated the reason for his call is "to promote Christianity and Western heritage" in the classroom.

Apparently, Walters is openly admitting he is using his governmental position to promote (push) the oft-stated but constitutionally false claim that the U.S. is a Christian nation, which might make the posting of the Ten Commandments, supposedly received by Moses some time before the existence of Christianity, unconstitutional.

I guess we'll see.

In the meantime, I wish Walters would spend his time, expertise and energy to provide a high-quality public education to the 700,000 children enrolled in Oklahoma's public schools and less time acting like an evangelistic preacher attempting to co-opt Oklahoma's public schools to create conversion-ready souls to his version of religion.