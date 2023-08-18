Ryan Walters is a shameful excuse for a state superintendent. He isn’t qualified for that job, much less to be molding young minds as he once did a short time ago as a history teacher.

The fact that he wishes to unabashedly whitewash the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre is absolutely beyond horrific. He has repeatedly made up allegations against Tulsa Public Schools and the leadership of TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist.

It's a distraction from the federal and state investigations into his mismanagement of at least $8 million in pandemic funds.

Tulsans need to do all that they can to ensure that TPS and Gist have our support. Walters cannot be allowed to continue his campaign of absurdity and lies.

Myself and many others call for his immediate resignation, as he has already inflicted damage with his actions. He should not be allowed to remain in his post.

