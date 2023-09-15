What does discussing the fantasy of a lost presidential election or a political party’s extreme agenda have to do with education in Oklahoma?

Why would any teacher, parent or student want a non-university and non-accredited learning system such as PragerU (founded by a conservative talk show host) in our state's public schools?

PragerU videos have been banned by Google and YouTube because of misinformation. Two things that should absolutely be kept out of all public schools: politics and religion.

The Founding Fathers realized this with the Establishment Clause in the Constitution. Until State Superintendent Ryan Walters realizes this, is more open-minded in his thinking and represents all Oklahoma’s students, our public school system is doomed to fail.

There is something wrong with education in Oklahoma. It is not the teachers (who are experiencing plummeting morale), parents or students. It is the current state top leadership wanting to do away with teacher's unions (Walters referred to them as "terrorist" groups) and with local superintendents who don't share right-wing, proselytizing views.

According to WalletHub's 2023's ranking of states with best to work school system, Walters moved Oklahoma to dead last at 50th.

Does the mishandling and mismanagement of millions of federal dollars and rejecting the Establishment Clause warrant an investigation into Walters actions by the Oklahoma Attorney General?

In the future, the education slogan should be "ABW," or Anyone But Walters.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.