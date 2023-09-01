I am a retired teacher, administrator and college professor. I have always been under the assumption the state superintendent was to support education in Oklahoma (No. 49 in the country, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation).

God knows we need the help.

The very least the state superintendent could do is “Do no harm.” Instead, we have a superintendent bent on doing harm to one of the largest districts in the state.

It makes one wonder if he has his eye on political advancement on the back of the "woke" issue, like a Gov. Ron DeSantis copycat.

Most Oklahoma educators understand that if you dig hard enough, long enough, some issues will be found. In this state, school districts are often forced to cut corners and work in creative ways to meet the needs of students.

Oklahoma continually puts education on the back burner. Now we have a state superintendent bent on defaming and harming districts along with school superintendents, teachers and students.

The accusations State Superintendent Ryan Walters has made could and should have been conducted in a more professional manner.

Walters needs to go to the principal’s office and be put in the corner for time out.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.