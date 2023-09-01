How is it possible that State Superintendent Ryan Walters can refer to Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist as a cancer when he congratulated the district for “rooting out a cancer.” Not only is it untrue, it is malicious.

Gist resigned under immense pressure from Walters. TPS board members and multitudes of students, parents and Tulsa citizens regret greatly that Walters' actions led to her decision to leave.

Now Walters threatens our elected TPS board with “a very short rope” to make improvements in a very short time frame.

He says, "To be clear, if they don’t fix their problems, I will!”

How is Walters personally going to fix all of their problems?

