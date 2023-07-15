State Superintendent Ryan Walters is wrong for Oklahoma.

His obsessive misuse of his state platform and the immense authority the voters gave him to reshape public education in the model of his own extreme, social agenda is intolerable.

The latest, on the subject of how to teach the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: “Let’s not tie it to the skin color and say that the skin color determined that,” is dangerous and bald-faced whitewash from a man whose charge is teaching our children. This is an outrage.

It took our community over three quarters of a century even to acknowledge the truth that this was a massacre, not a riot. We must teach our children truth, not comfortable, made-up narratives.

The children of Oklahoma are not so fragile as to be unable to contextualize history. Is Walters?

