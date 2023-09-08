I live in the Tulsa area and trying to keep up with the activity between State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist.

With my children grown and out of the house, I don’t have a preference in this fight. It seems Walters had issues with Gist going beyond professional. I didn't like the personal aspect of it.

Then, the Aug. 24 State School Board meeting capped it off for me. I read his comments calling Gist “a cancer in the district that caused so many problems.” This comment was made after Gist announced her leaving the district.

I have not been a big fan of Gist, but this kind of mean rhetoric is uncalled for. It solidified in my mind that we have a bully running public education in Oklahoma. Don’t they want to get bullies out of our school systems?

As a taxpayer, I am very upset with his public waging of a personal war with someone he disagrees with in principle.

I support the state Legislature looking into how Walters is running his household.

