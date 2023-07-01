In response to State Superintendent Ryan Walters' op-ed on June 25 ("Oklahoma welcomes religious charter schools"), first, his opinion about this does not matter.

Our state Constitution has specific language forbidding the arrogation of public funds for any religious purpose.

The Catholic Church in Oklahoma has stated, honestly, that they intend to promulgate Catholic religious dogma and belief with this tax money.

If Walters will not uphold the Oklahoma Constitution, as he has sworn to do, then he should resign. The approval of the religious charter school by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board will be repealed on constitutional grounds.

Second, Walters is misinformed about America's intellectual tradition. The tradition of America is that of the Renaissance, Enlightenment and Reformation. The establishment of a state religion for America was debated and rejected by our Founding Fathers.

The Thirty Years' War between Catholics and Protestants had killed one third of the population of what is now modern Germany, just 150 years before our nation's founding.

Our third president, John Adams, approved in the Treaty of Tripoli of 1796 that "The government of the United States of America is in no way founded upon the Christian religion." The treaty was adopted by unanimous vote of the U.S. Senate.

Third, I hope Walters' family values do not include the past 100 years of pedophilia and child abuse in the Catholic Church, covered up by many of its leaders.

Also, in fairness, if the church expects to spend tax dollars, then they should expect to participate in the tax base. The billions of dollars in church property owned in Oklahoma provides the state with zero property tax revenue.

